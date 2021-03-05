ASX – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

ASX’s February activity report shows cash equity turnover declined -13% versus last year yet was above the levels seen in the first half.

Capital raisings rose 248% versus last year, notes UBS, led by the Northern Star Resources’ ((NST)) acquisition of Saracen Mineral Holdings.

The latest data illustrates a recovery in market velocity in February that was above last year levels but below the levels experienced during 2021, concludes the broker.

Neutral rating with a target of $68.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $68.00.Current Price is $67.20. Difference: $0.80 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the UBS target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).