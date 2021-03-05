Broker News

March 5, 2021

ASX – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

ASX’s February activity report shows cash equity turnover declined -13% versus last year yet was above the levels seen in the first half. 

Capital raisings rose 248% versus last year, notes UBS, led by the Northern Star Resources’ ((NST)) acquisition of Saracen Mineral Holdings.

The latest data illustrates a recovery in market velocity in February that was above last year levels but below the levels experienced during 2021, concludes the broker.

Neutral rating with a target of $68.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $68.00.Current Price is $67.20. Difference: $0.80 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the UBS target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CIA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

IGO – UBS rates the stock as Buy

PAN – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add

SM1 – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Reduce

KLL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

QAN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform