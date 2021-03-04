KLL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

After a recent site visit to the Beyondie sulphate of potash (SOP) development project, Macquarie came away impressed with progress. The project is considered to remain on budget and on schedule for first SOP production in mid-first quarter FY22.

No changes to forecasts.Target $0.40. Rating Outperform.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $0.40.Current Price is $0.20. Difference: $0.20 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If KLL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 50% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).