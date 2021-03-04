Broker News

March 4, 2021

KLL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

After a recent site visit to the Beyondie sulphate of potash (SOP) development project, Macquarie came away impressed with progress. The project is considered to remain on budget and on schedule for first SOP production in mid-first quarter FY22.

No changes to forecasts.Target $0.40. Rating Outperform.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $0.40.Current Price is $0.20. Difference: $0.20 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If KLL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 50% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

QAN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

AND – Morgans rates the stock as Add

PSQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

PNI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ADH – Morgans rates the stock as Add

FMG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform