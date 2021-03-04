Broker News

March 4, 2021

AND – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Ansarada Group delivered a first half result better than Morgans had expected as subscriptions customers rose 12% year-on-year. It’s considered this will result in revenue growth from the 1H21 to 2H21.

The merger of the company with thedocyard was consummated and operating costs were reduced leading to an earnings (EBITDA ) positive position, explains the broker.

The analyst upgrades FY21-22 pro forma revenue forecasts by 5-10% which, combined with forecasts for lower opex, leads to material upgrades to EPS forecasts.The Add rating and $1.55 target are maintained.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $1.55.Current Price is $1.30. Difference: $0.25 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AND meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

RELATED COMPANIESTagged
Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

KLL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

QAN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

PSQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

PNI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ADH – Morgans rates the stock as Add

FMG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform