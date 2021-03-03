PNI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Performance fees are increasing as a component of the Pinnacle Investment earnings, to 33% from 17% in FY16. Macquarie suggests the earnings capacity and outlook are under appreciated.

In respect of institutional mandates the company pursues a deliberate strategy of favouring performance fee structures over a base fee only mandate.

In addition, Macquarie expects growth from existing affiliates can support upside. Outperform retained. Target rises to $10.11 from $9.48.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $10.11.Current Price is $9.00. Difference: $1.11 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PNI meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).