March 3, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 43 points

ASX200 up 43 points (0.6%) to 6805.

 

 

  • Aust Primary Hemp (+4%); secures retail distribution agreement with Coles for its Mt Elephant ‘mylk’ branded hemp and oat milk.
  • Hawkstone Mining (+22%); initial test work conducted by Hazen Research produces battery grade lithium carbonate at 99.7% purity from the Big Sandy Project.
  • Invocare (-0.7%); ex div 7c.  Trading down 8c.
  • Macmahons (+4.5%) / St Barbara (+1.3%); Macmahon’s has been selected by St Barbara to provide all underground mining services to the Gwalia underground gold project in WA.
  • Nine Entertainment (-0.1%); has announced Mike Sneesby as new CEO.
  • Origin (-1%); ex div 12.5c  Trading down 4.5c.
  • Rio Tinto (); said its chairman Simon Thompson would step down amid the fallout from its destruction of two ancient rock shelters in Australia.
  • Treasury Wines (-1.7%);  ex div 15c.  Trading down 18c.

 

 

…..and some big names go ex div tomorrow including ;   ASX 112.4c   BHP 129.79c  CSL 134.12c  PPT 84c  RIO 397.48c  WOW 53c

 

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

