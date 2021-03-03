Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 43 points

ASX200 up 43 points (0.6%) to 6805.
- Aust Primary Hemp (+4%); secures retail distribution agreement with Coles for its Mt Elephant ‘mylk’ branded hemp and oat milk.
- Hawkstone Mining (+22%); initial test work conducted by Hazen Research produces battery grade lithium carbonate at 99.7% purity from the Big Sandy Project.
- Invocare (-0.7%); ex div 7c. Trading down 8c.
- Macmahons (+4.5%) / St Barbara (+1.3%); Macmahon’s has been selected by St Barbara to provide all underground mining services to the Gwalia underground gold project in WA.
- Nine Entertainment (-0.1%); has announced Mike Sneesby as new CEO.
- Origin (-1%); ex div 12.5c Trading down 4.5c.
- Rio Tinto (); said its chairman Simon Thompson would step down amid the fallout from its destruction of two ancient rock shelters in Australia.
- Treasury Wines (-1.7%); ex div 15c. Trading down 18c.
…..and some big names go ex div tomorrow including ; ASX 112.4c BHP 129.79c CSL 134.12c PPT 84c RIO 397.48c WOW 53c