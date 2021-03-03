Broker News

March 3, 2021

ADH – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans conducts a review of the retail sector and assesses there continues to be several consumption tailwinds in place. These include strong housing, ultra-low interest rates and likely inability to travel offshore until 2022.

Additionally, there is the rising Australian dollar, solid household savings and the likelihood of less snap lockdowns as vaccines roll out, explains the broker.

The analysts highlight Adairs where the valuation simply doesn’t reflect the strength of the business. The stock is considered to trade at a discount to most peers and Morgans are confident earnings will normalise at a level materially higher than pre-covid.

The Add rating and $4.50 target are retained. Morgans highlights Mocka could reach over $100m of sales in Australia over time versus $35m today.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $4.50.Current Price is $4.01. Difference: $0.49 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ADH meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PSQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

PNI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

FMG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

HUO – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

MOZ – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

APT – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral