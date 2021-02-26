Broker News

February 26, 2021

YFZ – Morgans rates the stock as Add

The first half result was in-line with Morgans expectations given the recent quarterly update and IPO, as B2C strength offset slightly lower B2B sales.

The company reiterated FY21 prospectus forecasts, as 50% of the target has already been achieved. Add rating and $1.59 target are maintained as forecasts are largely unchanged.

 

Target price is $1.59.Current Price is $0.90. Difference: $0.69 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If YFZ meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

