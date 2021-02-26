Markets / Shares

February 26, 2021

Kogan Goes Well, Now for the Real Test

By Glenn Dyer

It was always accepted that online retailer Kogan was doing well in the pandemic – its numerous updates in 2020 told us so, but the interim results for 2020-21 tell us the boom has continued.

And while they give a lot more substance to the earlier statements with a sharp rise in revenue and earnings flowing through into a bigger interim dividend, the real test about the sustainability of these rapid growth levels is about to start.

Kogan reported $414 million in revenue, up 88% on the prior year, and adjusted net profit after tax of $36.5 million, a 250% higher than the previous first half.

Unadjusted, Kogan’s statutory profit was $23 million thanks to a range of one-off costs.

Kogan’s interim dividend more than doubled to 16 cents a share.

The company reported over 3 million active customers for the first time in its history, which founder Ruslan Kogan said was a significant milestone.

A year ago Kogan said it had nearly 1.7 million active customers, revenue of $220 million and reported $9 million in profit. For 2019-20 sales topped $552 million and profit was $17.2 million and 1.6 million active customers.

But like other retailers, there’s been a noticeable slowdown since the start of 2021.

Kogan’s growth into the new year has slowed when compared to some months in 2020 however, with sales across January up 45%.

Gross profit increased 102% and Adjusted EBITDA grew more than 90% year on year.

But that was on a comparison with January, 2020 when Covid was not a factor. The big growth test will come from march through June.

