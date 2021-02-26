Markets

February 26, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 down 158 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 158 points (2.3%) to 6675

 

  • AMP (+5.7%); has inked a $1.35bn deal with US asset manager Ares Management to sell off 60% of AMP Capital’s unlisted markets businesses,.
  • Afterpay (-11%); said its convertible note offering is now $1.5bn, up from $1.3bn.
  • Aristocrat (-3.4%); reiterates guidance provided in November.
  • Austal (-0.4%); 1H profit +29% yoy.   Analyst presentation on as I write….
  • Alumina (-4%); ex div 3.68c.  Trading down 7c.
  • BlueScope (-2.3%); ex div 6c.  Trading down 40c.
  • BWX Ltd(+16%); 1H profit more than doubles to $9.9m.  Analyst presentation on as I write….
  • Bubs Aust (+3.6%); 1H revenue down 33%.  Analyst presentation on as I write….
  • Coles (-2.9%); ex div 33c.  Trading down 47c.
  • Coronado(-14%); FY loss US$226m as it grappled with virus disruptions, the US-China trade dispute and a fatal accident at its Curragh mine in Australia.
  • Harvey Norman (-4%); 1H profit $462m vs $213m yoy. Div up 67% to 20c vs 12c yoy.
  • Kogan (-9.5%); 1H profit more than doubles to $23.6m.   Posts record Dividend.    Analysts asking questions about the future and a non-lockdown retail world…….
  • Lend Lease (-2.3%); ex div 15c.  Trading down 32c.
  • Lynas (+0.7%); 1H profit $40.6m vs profit $3.9m yoy.
  • Mesoblast ();  Trading halt.    No reason given as yet……
  • Orica (-19%); announced an earnings downgrade and that its CEO is leaving.
  • Orocobre (-8.5%); 1H loss $29m.  No div.
  • Splitit (-3.8%); FY loss $25.5m vs loss $21.5m yoy.  No div.   Merchant sales up 179% yoy.

 

 

Friday Dad Joke;

 

A bear walks into a bar and says to the bartender; “one whiskey and………..one coke”.   “Why the big pause?”  asks the bartender.    “I don’t know.  I was born with them”,  says the bear.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

