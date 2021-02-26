Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 down 158 points

ASX200 down 158 points (2.3%) to 6675
- AMP (+5.7%); has inked a $1.35bn deal with US asset manager Ares Management to sell off 60% of AMP Capital’s unlisted markets businesses,.
- Afterpay (-11%); said its convertible note offering is now $1.5bn, up from $1.3bn.
- Aristocrat (-3.4%); reiterates guidance provided in November.
- Austal (-0.4%); 1H profit +29% yoy. Analyst presentation on as I write….
- Alumina (-4%); ex div 3.68c. Trading down 7c.
- BlueScope (-2.3%); ex div 6c. Trading down 40c.
- BWX Ltd(+16%); 1H profit more than doubles to $9.9m. Analyst presentation on as I write….
- Bubs Aust (+3.6%); 1H revenue down 33%. Analyst presentation on as I write….
- Coles (-2.9%); ex div 33c. Trading down 47c.
- Coronado(-14%); FY loss US$226m as it grappled with virus disruptions, the US-China trade dispute and a fatal accident at its Curragh mine in Australia.
- Harvey Norman (-4%); 1H profit $462m vs $213m yoy. Div up 67% to 20c vs 12c yoy.
- Kogan (-9.5%); 1H profit more than doubles to $23.6m. Posts record Dividend. Analysts asking questions about the future and a non-lockdown retail world…….
- Lend Lease (-2.3%); ex div 15c. Trading down 32c.
- Lynas (+0.7%); 1H profit $40.6m vs profit $3.9m yoy.
- Mesoblast (); Trading halt. No reason given as yet……
- Orica (-19%); announced an earnings downgrade and that its CEO is leaving.
- Orocobre (-8.5%); 1H loss $29m. No div.
- Splitit (-3.8%); FY loss $25.5m vs loss $21.5m yoy. No div. Merchant sales up 179% yoy.
Friday Dad Joke;
A bear walks into a bar and says to the bartender; “one whiskey and………..one coke”. “Why the big pause?” asks the bartender. “I don’t know. I was born with them”, says the bear.