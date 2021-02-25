Broker News

February 25, 2021

ITG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Intega Group’s 1H21 result revealed earnings (EBITDA) in excess of Morgans estimates and a surprise 1 cent dividend. Management also flagged a share buyback and said a dividend will be declared at the full year result.

The Add rating is maintained. Morgans increases earnings forecasts for FY21-23 by 10%, 15% and 14%, respectively. The target price is increased to $0.58 from $0.50. The broker highlights margin expansion, a strong pipeline of work and scope for a further lift in margins.

Sector: Capital Goods.

 

Target price is $0.58.Current Price is $0.33. Difference: $0.25 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ITG meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BKL – Citi rates the stock as Sell

HUM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

WOW – UBS rates the stock as Buy

HMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

SYD – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

RHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral