Broker News

February 25, 2021

HUM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

BNPL earnings were a little lower than Credit Suisse expected in the first half and no interim dividend was declared.

The broker understands the reason for no dividend stems from a desire to invest in new products and markets but was surprised by the extent of the negative share price reaction.

Credit Suisse has no issue with the strategy and notes underlying costs are being well managed. Valuation is also undemanding, although the broker holds back from taking a more positive view not yet convinced the business can catch up with major competitors.

Neutral. Target is reduced to $1.20 from $1.40.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $1.20.Current Price is $1.08. Difference: $0.12 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HUM meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

RELATED COMPANIESTagged
Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BKL – Citi rates the stock as Sell

WOW – UBS rates the stock as Buy

HMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ITG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SYD – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

RHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral