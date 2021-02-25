Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 63 points

ASX200 up 63 points (0.9%) to 6839
- A2Milk (-14%); lowered its FY earnings forecast for a third time since September as the pandemic continued to slow sales via Chinese surrogate shoppers.
- Afterpay (TH); 1H loss rose 77% to $76.5m but sales more than doubled. Revenue +89% with 5.8m new customers and 74k new merchants. Is undertaking a $1.25bn convertible notes offer. Co will launch Afterpay App in 1Q22 which can be linked to a debit card and you can have your salary directly into it. What could possibly go wrong?
- Flight Centre (+7%); 1H loss $233m vs $22m profit yoy. Covid. No guidance. We know why…..
- Growthpoint (+2.6%); 1H profit +1.9%. Launches Buy Back of 2.5% of shares.
- Iluka (+0.7%); FY profit $151.2m vs loss $299m yoy thanks to a large gain on the spinoff of its iron-ore royalty business in November. Underlying profit fell 46%.
- Infomedia (-2.5%); 1H profit +3% yoy.
- Link (+3%); posted a 12% rise in 1H profit, but cut its dividend in the face of challenging external conditions.
- Qantas (+4.7%); 1H loss $1.03bn. Covid. 1H revenue down 75% yoy. No div. Moved the restart of International travel out to Oct.
- Qube (-0.1%); 1H profit +0.4% yoy. MD Maurice James to retire.
- Ramsay Healthcare (+6%); resumed dividend payments even as its 1H profit fell by 13%, reflecting pressures on its global network of private hospitals created by the virus.
- Regis Resources (-6%); 1H profit -9% yoy.
- Sandfire (+4%); 1H profit +78% yoy. Is focussing on developments, exploration and capital returns.
- Southern Cross Media (-0.8%); 1H profit $32.5 vz $20.4m yoy but has lowered revenue guidance.
- Stockland (-1.5%); 1H profit $350m vs $504m yoy. Expects distribution at low end of range.
- Temple & Webster (-7.5%); 1H profit $12.2m, revenue more than doubled. No div.
- TPG Telecom (-0.4%); FY profit $741m vs loss $280m yoy and said it is optimistic about a continued recovery in the year ahead.
- Woodside (+3.7%); ex div 15.48c. Trading up 94c.
- ZIP Co (-4.4%); 1H loss $455m vs loss $30m yoy due to the cost of its US expansion, but that move has seen revenue more than double.