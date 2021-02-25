Markets

February 25, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 63 points

ASX200 up 63 points (0.9%) to 6839

 

  • A2Milk (-14%); lowered its FY earnings forecast for a third time since September as the pandemic continued to slow sales via Chinese surrogate shoppers.
  • Afterpay (TH); 1H loss rose 77% to $76.5m but sales more than doubled. Revenue +89% with 5.8m new customers and 74k new merchants.  Is undertaking a $1.25bn convertible notes offer.  Co will launch Afterpay App in 1Q22 which can be linked to a debit card and you can have your salary directly into it.   What could possibly go wrong?
  • Flight Centre (+7%); 1H loss $233m vs $22m profit yoy.   Covid.   No guidance.    We know why…..
  • Growthpoint (+2.6%); 1H profit +1.9%.    Launches Buy Back of 2.5% of shares.
  • Iluka (+0.7%); FY profit $151.2m vs loss $299m yoy thanks to a large gain on the spinoff of its iron-ore royalty business in November.  Underlying profit fell 46%.
  • Infomedia (-2.5%); 1H profit +3% yoy.
  • Link (+3%); posted a 12% rise in 1H profit, but cut its dividend in the face of challenging external conditions.
  • Qantas (+4.7%); 1H loss $1.03bn.   Covid.    1H revenue down 75% yoy.  No div.   Moved the restart of International travel out to Oct.
  • Qube (-0.1%); 1H profit +0.4% yoy.   MD Maurice James to retire.
  • Ramsay Healthcare (+6%); resumed dividend payments even as its 1H profit fell by 13%, reflecting pressures on its global network of private hospitals created by the virus.
  • Regis Resources (-6%); 1H profit -9% yoy.
  • Sandfire (+4%); 1H profit +78% yoy.  Is focussing on developments, exploration and capital returns.
  • Southern Cross Media (-0.8%); 1H profit $32.5 vz $20.4m yoy but has lowered revenue guidance.
  • Stockland (-1.5%); 1H profit $350m vs $504m yoy.  Expects distribution at low end of range.
  • Temple & Webster (-7.5%); 1H profit $12.2m, revenue more than doubled.   No div.
  • TPG Telecom (-0.4%); FY profit $741m vs loss $280m yoy and said it is optimistic about a continued recovery in the year ahead.
  • Woodside (+3.7%); ex div 15.48c.  Trading up 94c.
  • ZIP Co (-4.4%); 1H loss $455m vs loss $30m yoy due to the cost of its US expansion, but that move has seen revenue more than double.
