Broker News

February 24, 2021

SKI – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The FY20 performance was in-line with Morgans expectations while FY21-25 DPS guidance was better than expected. The company provided FY21 DPS guidance of 12.5cps, with targeted annual growth at or around CPI through to 2025.

The broker acknowledges there are are attractive 12-month total shareholder returns on offer though is wary of the sharp rise in bond yields. The Hold rating is maintained. The target price is increased to $2.17 from $2.16.

Sector: Utilities.

 

Target price is $2.17.Current Price is $2.02. Difference: $0.15 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SKI meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ACF – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SDF – UBS rates the stock as Buy

AUB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

RHC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

MQG – Morgans rates the stock as Add