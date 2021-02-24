Shares / Video

European Partnership a Game-Changer for Euro Manganese

EMN announced yesterday two separate agreements with the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, commonly known as InnoEnergy, a public private partnership supported by the European Union. The most important aspect of which is to help EMN gain access to potential funding for the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project located in the Czech Republic. The InnoEnergy partnership recognises that EMN’s manganese is considered a strategic asset for Europe, with the company identified as the sole primary supplier of manganese for the European EV battery industry.

Euro Manganese Inc. (EMN on TSX-V and ASX) is a Canadian public company listed on both the ASX and Toronto Stock Exchange.

 

