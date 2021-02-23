Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 down 1 point

ASX200 down 1 point.
- Adbri (+7.8%); FY profit doubled in 2020 versus pcp, when its bottom line was weighed by impairment charges, and that earnings had benefited from cost cutting and improving demand in WA.
- Alumina (-2.2%); FY profit -31% on pcp. DRP suspended.
- APA (-1.7%); fell to a 1H loss as it absorbed a large writedown tied to the troublesome commissioning of the Orbost gas-processing plant, but raised its guidance for annual distributions.
- Crown (-1.6%); now a Royal Commission into Crown Melbourne.
- Estia Health (+4.4%); 1H revenue +2% on pcp but wont pay a dividend.
- G8 Education (-4.2%); FY loss $187m vs profit $52m last year. $237m impairment. Still no dividend. Analyst presentation on as I write…..
- Jumbo Interactive (+2%); 1H profit -8.6% yoy.
- Monadelphous (+3.7%); 1H profit +11% yoy. Analyst presentation just starting………
- Oil Search (+8.8%); made an annual loss but has restarted dividend payments.
- Ramelius (+5.3%); 1H profit $81.3m vs $20.m last year.
- Seek (-2.6%); upgraded FY21 guidance even as 1H profit fell 7.8%. In talks to sell $2.2BN Zhaopin stake. Ex CBA CEO Ian Narev to take over.
- SRG Global (+2.2%); 1H profit +1% on pcp andhas raised guidance.
- Western Areas (-8.8%); 1H loss $12m and has lowered guidance.
- Worley (+4.5%); said 1H profit fell 81% due to C-19 but said it expects 2H earnings to benefit from recent project wins and ongoing cost-cutting measures.