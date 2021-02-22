Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 2 points

ASX200 up 2 points (0%) to 6795.
- Ampol (-4.6%); reported a FY loss of $485m vs profit $383m last year. Said market conditions remain challenging.
- Ansell (-5.6%); ex div 42.66C. Trading down 228c.
- Bank of Qld (TH); has agreed to buy ME Bank for $1.325bn and said it will fully fund the deal with a capital raising @ $7.35 a share vs last sale $8.41
- Bingo (+0.3%):Reported 1H profit $16.7m vs profit $28.4m last year. Div cut to 1.5c vs 2.2c on pcp. Co said it sees significant upside for fiscal 2022.
- BlueScope (-2.4%); recorded a 78% jump in 1H profit and said it expects earnings to strengthen further in the 2H.
- Chorus (-4.3%); 1H profit down 23%. Tracking towards lower end of guidance.
- Costa Group (+9.2%); FY profit $59.4m vs last year loss $36m. Div raised to 5c from 2c.
- Lend Lease (+2.3%); reported a 37% drop in 1H profit and said activity in its key business areas remained below levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Div cut 50% to 15c from 30c pcp.
- Macquarie (+3%); said it now expects its FY21 result to be up 5%-10% on the year before as extreme winter weather in North America drives demand for its gas and power infrastructure.
- McGrath (+20%); 1H profit $8.1m vs loss last year $1m. Result is at top end of guidance given back in November.
- NIB Holdings (+2.4%); 1H profit rose by 16% but the private health insurer declined to issue full-year guidance, citing continued pandemic-related uncertainty.
- Reliance Worldwide (-5.5%); 1H profit +32% yoy. Analyst presentation on as I write……….
- Syrah (+11%); to restart production at Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique.
- Tabcorp (-1.7%); ex div 7.5c. Trading down 8c.
- Tyro Payments (+5.5%); 1H loss $3.4m vs last year loss $19.2m. This year has started with business at “normal levels”.
