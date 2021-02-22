Markets

February 22, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 2 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 2 points (0%) to 6795.

 

  • Ampol (-4.6%); reported a FY loss of $485m vs profit $383m last year.   Said market conditions remain challenging.
  • Ansell (-5.6%);  ex div 42.66C.  Trading down 228c.
  • Bank of Qld (TH); has agreed to buy ME Bank for $1.325bn and said it will fully fund the deal with a capital raising @ $7.35 a share vs last sale $8.41
  • Bingo (+0.3%):Reported 1H profit $16.7m vs profit $28.4m last year.   Div cut to 1.5c vs 2.2c on pcp.    Co said it sees significant upside for fiscal 2022.
  • BlueScope (-2.4%); recorded a 78% jump in 1H profit and said it expects earnings to strengthen further in the 2H.
  • Chorus (-4.3%); 1H profit down 23%.  Tracking towards lower end of guidance.
  • Costa Group (+9.2%); FY profit $59.4m vs last year loss $36m.   Div raised to 5c from 2c.
  • Lend Lease (+2.3%); reported a 37% drop in 1H profit and said activity in its key business areas remained below levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic.  Div cut 50% to 15c from 30c pcp.
  • Macquarie (+3%); said it now expects its FY21 result to be up 5%-10% on the year before as extreme winter weather in North America drives demand for its gas and power infrastructure.
  • McGrath (+20%); 1H profit $8.1m vs loss last year $1m.   Result is at top end of guidance given back in November.
  • NIB Holdings (+2.4%); 1H profit rose by 16% but the private health insurer declined to issue full-year guidance, citing continued pandemic-related uncertainty.
  • Reliance Worldwide (-5.5%); 1H profit +32% yoy.  Analyst presentation on as I write……….
  • Syrah (+11%); to restart production at Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique.
  • Tabcorp (-1.7%); ex div 7.5c.  Trading down 8c.
  • Tyro Payments (+5.5%); 1H loss $3.4m vs last year loss $19.2m.   This year has started with business at “normal levels”.

 

 

Scott Phillips

