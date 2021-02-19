Bell Potter LIC Weekly: WAM Global Options Issue

The WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Board of Directors have announced a one-for-one bonus issue of options to all shareholders at nil consideration. The $2.54 strike American options will be quoted and trade on ASX under the code “WGBO” from 15 March 2021, having an 18 month tenure until expiring on 12 September 2022 (if not duly exercised). WGB has 212.7m ordinary fully paid shares on issues, with a market capitalisation of $553.1m based on the last closing price of $2.60 per share. Assuming that the 212.7m options issued in accordance with the prospectus are subsequently exercised, the size of the company will effectively double to a market capitalisation of $1.1bn, raising $540.3m in additional equity capital (Continued in report).
