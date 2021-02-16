Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 23 points

ASX200 up 23 points (+0.3%) to 6892
So many results today so I have kept it short. Let me know if you need more details……
- Adairs (+2.8%); 1H profit was slightly better than exp but they guided higher pre-Xmas so shouldn’t be a surprise.
- Ansell (+0.7%); raised its annual earnings guidance for a second time after 1H profit surged 62% on coronavirus-driven demand. Looks to be in line with expectations…..
- ARB (-1.5%); 1H profit +114% yoy. Div 29c vs 18.5c but reduced its payout ratio and gave no guidance which has muted the response……
- BHP (+1.2%); 1H profit was up 16% yoy and in line with expectations BUT dividend was US$1.01 vs expectations of US$ 84c. Market likes bigger dividends…..
- Breville (-4.8%); 1H profit +29% yoy and raised guidance. Div was a little lower than expected…….
- Commonwealth Bank (-1.5%); ex div 150c. Trading down 133c.
- Computershare (-2.2%); ex div 23c. Trading down 32c.
- Domain (-5.8%); 1H profit beat expectations but FY21 is looking light on due to higher costs. Co has deferred its dividend due to continued coronavirus-related uncertainty.
- GWA (-2.7%); 1H profit down 22% yoy but close to expectations.
- Insurance Aust (-2.4%); ex div 7c. Trading down 13c.
- Magellan (-1.9%); ex div 97.1c. Trading down 95c.
- National Aust Bank (+0.4%); Trading update — so much detail but in short, 1Q profit up 47% on low impairments but like for like is a little better than expectations. Looks ok……….
- Pro Medicus (-1.3%); announced its wholly owned US subsidiary, Visage Imaging, has signed a $31m 7-year contract with a major University Health System in the United States.
- Reckon (+6.5%); is selling ReckonDocs to NowInfinity for $13m.
- Redbubble (-9%); 1H revenue up 96% yoy.
- Sims (+6.2%); reported a 1H profit, versus a loss the same time a year ago. Div 12c vs 6c a year ago. Looks good…….
- Virtus (+0.6%); 1H EBIT +75% yoy.