February 16, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 23 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 23 points (+0.3%) to 6892

 

So many results today so I have kept it short.    Let me know if you need more details……

 

  • Adairs (+2.8%); 1H profit was slightly better than exp but they guided higher pre-Xmas so shouldn’t be a surprise.
  • Ansell (+0.7%); raised its annual earnings guidance for a second time after 1H profit surged 62% on coronavirus-driven demand.   Looks to be in line with expectations…..
  • ARB (-1.5%); 1H profit +114% yoy.  Div 29c vs 18.5c but reduced its payout ratio and gave no guidance which has muted the response……
  • BHP (+1.2%); 1H profit was up 16% yoy and in line with expectations BUT dividend was US$1.01 vs expectations of US$ 84c.    Market likes bigger dividends…..
  • Breville (-4.8%); 1H profit +29% yoy and raised guidance.   Div was a little lower than expected…….
  • Commonwealth Bank (-1.5%); ex div 150c.  Trading down 133c.
  • Computershare (-2.2%);  ex div 23c.  Trading down 32c.
  • Domain (-5.8%); 1H profit beat expectations but FY21 is looking light on due to higher costs.  Co has deferred its dividend due to continued coronavirus-related uncertainty.
  • GWA (-2.7%); 1H profit down 22% yoy but close to expectations.
  • Insurance Aust (-2.4%); ex div 7c.  Trading down 13c.
  • Magellan (-1.9%);  ex div 97.1c.   Trading down 95c.
  • National Aust Bank (+0.4%); Trading update — so much detail but in short, 1Q profit up 47% on low impairments but like for like is a little better than expectations.    Looks ok……….
  • Pro Medicus (-1.3%); announced its wholly owned US subsidiary, Visage Imaging, has signed a $31m 7-year contract with a major University Health System in the United States.
  • Reckon (+6.5%); is selling ReckonDocs to NowInfinity for $13m.
  • Redbubble (-9%); 1H revenue up 96% yoy.
  • Sims (+6.2%); reported a 1H profit, versus a loss the same time a year ago.  Div 12c vs 6c a year ago.    Looks good…….
  • Virtus (+0.6%); 1H EBIT +75% yoy.
