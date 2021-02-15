Public Policy Among Many Tailwinds for Infrastructure

ClearBridge Investments Portfolio Manager Nick Langley explains how many factors – from a high-growth, low-inflation, low bond yield environment to climate change initiatives, electric vehicle adoption and grid resilience – are lining up as tailwinds for infrastructure portfolios.
About Nick Langley
Nick Langley is Managing Director, Co-Founder, and Senior Portfolio Manager at ClearBridge Investments Nick co-founded RARE Infrastructure, a specialist global listed infrastructure firm that is now part of ClearBridge Investments. As a Portfolio Manager, Nick is a member of the investment committees responsible for all global listed infrastructure strategies. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Prior to founding RARE in 2006, Nick spent 11 years in the infrastructure sector including four years as a Principal of AMP Capital's Infrastructure Funds Management team, where he was also the CFO of DUET, an ASX-listed investment trust with AUD 5 billion in electricity and gas assets. Nick also spent two years with UBS in New York and, prior to that, worked with ABN AMRO in Sydney to provide advice across various infrastructure sectors such as communications, multi-utilities and transport. Nick holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Auckland.