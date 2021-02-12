Markets / Video

February 12, 2021

Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Thursday

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

US President Joe Biden warned that China was outpacing the US on infrastructure building. S&P 500 tech (+1.1%) and semi-conductors (+3.5%) stocks hit record highs, but energy (-1.5%) and industrials (-0.2%) stocks slid. Shares in MasterCard lifted 2.6% after announcing plans to offer support for some cryptocurrencies on its network this year. Shares in Bank of New York Mellon climbed 0.9% after saying it had formed a new unit to help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets. Shares of dating app Bumble soared 63.5% after its market debut. At the close of trade, the Dow Jones index was down by 7 points or less than 0.1% after hitting intraday record highs. But the S&P 500 index rose by 0.2% and the Nasdaq index was up by 53 points or 0.4% to a record closing high.

