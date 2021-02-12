Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 12 points

ASX200 down 12 points (0.2%) to 6837
- Avita Medical (-5.8%); reported 2Q loss and gave no guidance due to pandemic.
- Baby Bunting (-3%); 1H profit $7.5m, up 55% yoy but below most broker estimates. Concern over growth implication of +27.5% for FY21 compared to 43.5% in 1H.
- CSL (+0.2%); the PM (Scott Morrison) is visiting its Victorian factory as I write…….
- Genworth (-6%); reported FY loss $107.6m, no dividend. Generally a poor result and not too much in the comments to get excited about.
- Kathmandu (-3%); solid 1H result, in line with expectations. Will resume dividend payments. Market looking for outperformance from retailers ………….
- Macmahon (+12%)/ Silver Lake (-0.3%); MAH has been awarded a 4 year contract with Silver Lake Resources to perform the mining works at the Deflector gold and copper mine in Western Australia
- Mirvac (-0.8%); 1H profit was -22% yoy but the co provided guidance for the first time and it seems to be in line with market consensus.
- Starpharma (+3.4%); announced that is has signed a Research Agreement with US co Merck & Co.
Friday Dad Joke;
Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger were discussing who they were going to play in the new Hollywood Blockbuster ; “The Great Composers”.
“I wanna be Beethoven” said Stallone. “ I gotta be Mozart” retorted Willis. “What about you, Arnie”? they asked………….*
*”I’ll be Bach”. Come on……..