February 12, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 12 points

ASX200 down 12 points (0.2%) to 6837

 

  • Avita Medical (-5.8%); reported 2Q loss and gave no guidance due to pandemic.
  • Baby Bunting (-3%); 1H profit $7.5m, up 55% yoy but below most broker estimates.   Concern over growth implication of +27.5%  for FY21 compared to 43.5% in 1H.
  • CSL (+0.2%); the PM (Scott Morrison) is visiting its Victorian factory as I write…….
  • Genworth (-6%); reported FY loss $107.6m, no dividend.    Generally a poor result and not too much in the comments to get excited about.
  • Kathmandu (-3%); solid 1H result, in line with expectations.   Will resume dividend payments.       Market looking for outperformance from retailers ………….
  • Macmahon (+12%)/ Silver Lake (-0.3%); MAH has been awarded a 4 year contract with Silver Lake Resources to perform the mining works at the Deflector gold and copper mine in Western Australia
  • Mirvac (-0.8%); 1H profit was -22% yoy but the co provided guidance for the first time and it seems to be in line with market consensus.
  • Starpharma (+3.4%); announced that is has signed a Research Agreement with US co Merck & Co.

 

Friday Dad Joke;

 

Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger were discussing who they were going to play in the new Hollywood Blockbuster ; “The Great Composers”.

“I wanna be Beethoven” said Stallone.   “ I gotta be Mozart” retorted Willis.   “What about you, Arnie”? they asked………….*

*”I’ll be Bach”.     Come on……..

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

