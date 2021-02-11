Biotechnology / Markets / Shares / Video

February 11, 2021

Noxopharm Study Finds its Drug Improves Prostate Cancer Survival Rates

By Staff Writers

Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) announced this week independent drug trial results that significantly extended the life of men with prostrate cancer. “Today’s clinical data continues to cement the view that Veyonda is on track to become a major new immunotherapy oncology drug of medical and commercial significance’ said Noxopharm CEO Dr Graham Kelly.
ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen interviewed Dr Kelly to discuss :
  • The current trial results of Veyonda, Noxopharm’s cancer treatment
  • The role of big pharma and historical industry transactions
  • The commercial pathway moving forward

Noxopharm is an Australian publicly-listed (ASX: NOX) clinical stage drug development company.

The clinical stage drug candidate is Veyonda® (previously known as NOX-66). Veyonda® is a first-in-class, dual-acting cytotoxic and immuno-oncology drug candidate designed to enhance the effectiveness and safety of both chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

