Commodities Corner: Majors Broadly Higher for the Week

Gold shook off Thursday’s sell-off on Friday and rose, as did silver, oil ended higher, copper also rose but iron ore prices dipped a touch.

Comex gold futures settled up 1.2% at $US1,813 an ounce in New York to be down 1.9% for the week.

Comex silver rose more than 3% on Friday to end the session at $US27.035 an ounce which all but wiped out a loss up to Thursday of the same size.

The madness of the Reddit mob’s assault on the silver market faded early in the week and the grown-ups were left trading the semi-precious metal.

The US economy only created 49,000 jobs in January, less than the 50,000 expected. December’s fall grew from 140,000 to 227,000 and more than 400,000 people stopped looking for work, taking the jobless rate down to 6.3% (it would have been 6.9% if many Americans had answered the questions about their unemployment status accurately, something that has been a problem since the pandemic hit in February-March).

Iron ore prices in the seaborne market dipped, according to Fastmarkets MB. The price of 62% Fe fines delivered to northern China eased $US1.02 to $US157.01. The price was down $US1.53 over the week.

The price of 65% Fe fines delivered to northern China (mostly from Brazil) fell $US1.60 a tonne to $US180.10. That was down $US2.50 a tonne over the week.

Comex copper prices rose 2.6% to $US3.64 a pound to be up 2.8% for the week (mostly due to Friday’s bounce)

That was after copper prices rose on the LME Friday, boosted by a weak dollar and hopes for stronger demand from more vaccinations in President Biden’s $US1.9 trillion package.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1.9% to $US7,970 a tonne at one stage. It ended around $US7,928 a tonne.

LME aluminium rose 1.3% to $US2,019 a tonne, zinc added 2% to $2,680, lead edged by 0.5% to $2,055, tin added 1.1% to $23,085 and nickel was up 2.7% at $18,115.

………….