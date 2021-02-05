Markets

February 5, 2021

Next Week At A Glance: 8-12 Feb 2021

By Greg Peel | More Articles by Greg Peel

Next week sees the local earnings season pick up pace before the avalanche of the following two weeks. The US earnings season also rolls on.

It’s not a big week for economic data. Locally we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence numbers.

China will report inflation numbers, the UK December quarter GDP and the US CPI inflation.

New Zealand is closed on Monday.

From Friday, China will begin its annual Lunar New Year week-long break.

The real action will be in the US Senate, where the Trump impeachment trial will begin. News is that Trump himself will be called in as a witness.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue over Biden’s US$1.9trn stimulus goal, with some potential compromise now on offer. Given the yawning gap to the Republicans’ bid of US$600bn, it is assumed the Democrats will need their casting vote to push through the package without any bipartisan support.

Aside from the raft of earnings results next week, Macquarie Group ((MQG)) will provide a quarterly update. Graincorp ((GNC)) and Cromwell Property ((CMW)) hold AGMs.

Greg Peel

About Greg Peel

Greg Peel joined Macquarie Bank in 1986 and acquired trading experience in equities, currency, fixed income and commodities derivatives, ultimately being appointed director of equity derivatives trading. He later published In With The Smart Money (a plain English guide to the mysterious world of financial markets and derivatives) and acted as a consultant to boutique investment funds. In 2004 Greg joined FNArena as a contributing writer. He is now a director and principal of the company. Greg compliments the journalistic background of the FNArena team with lengthy experience as a financial markets proprietary trader.

View more articles by Greg Peel →

