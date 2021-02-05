Next Week At A Glance: 8-12 Feb 2021

Next week sees the local earnings season pick up pace before the avalanche of the following two weeks. The US earnings season also rolls on.

It’s not a big week for economic data. Locally we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence numbers.

China will report inflation numbers, the UK December quarter GDP and the US CPI inflation.

New Zealand is closed on Monday.

From Friday, China will begin its annual Lunar New Year week-long break.

The real action will be in the US Senate, where the Trump impeachment trial will begin. News is that Trump himself will be called in as a witness.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue over Biden’s US$1.9trn stimulus goal, with some potential compromise now on offer. Given the yawning gap to the Republicans’ bid of US$600bn, it is assumed the Democrats will need their casting vote to push through the package without any bipartisan support.

Aside from the raft of earnings results next week, Macquarie Group ((MQG)) will provide a quarterly update. Graincorp ((GNC)) and Cromwell Property ((CMW)) hold AGMs.