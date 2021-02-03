Technology entrepreneur Bevan Slattery leads $2.75m in investment into Rent.com.au

Australia’s website made for renters, Rent.com.au (ASX:RNT), has just raised $2.75m, with $2 million of the Placement taken up by a fund backed by successful technology entrepreneur Bevan Slattery.

In making the investment in Rent.com.au, Mr Slattery commented, “I love disruptive platforms that have the ability to scale and Rent.com.au has great potential to achieve that goal. I look forward to supporting the Board and management team and am excited to be backing another innovative Australian technology platform.”

The Company is readying to launch RentPay, with which it aims to give renters more control and flexibility over their payments and managing their housing expenses. This launch follows the achievement of a second successive positive EBITDA quarter from the Company’s initial venture, the Rent.com.au portal.