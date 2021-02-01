Markets

February 1, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 73 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 73 points (1.1%) to 6533

 

  • Coca Cola (+0.2%); FIRB approves Coca Cola European Partners takeover.
  • Core Lithium (TH); Trading Halt………
  • Crown (-2.5%); Crown Perth in lockdown…..
  • Hawkstone Mining (+6.5%); reports “spectacular grades” from Devil’s Canyon Gold Project.
  • Link (+1.5%); said it will prioritize the sale of its stake in digital property services unit PEXA over a potential spinoff, after receiving good indicative interest from potential buyers.
  • Northern Star (-1.9%); does not expect production and exploration at its West Aust operations to be impacted by the Perth lockdown.
  • Saracen (-2.2%); does not expect production and exploration at its West Aust operations to be impacted by the Perth lockdown.
  • Vulcan Energy (-6.7%); appoints Thorsten Weimann as COO.
  • Worley (-13%); said it expected underlying earnings for 1H21 to fall by as much as 45%, citing the hit to global demand for its resources and energy services from accelerated Covid-19 infection rates.
  • Zip Co (-2.5%); appoints Diane Smith-Gander as Chair.

 

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

