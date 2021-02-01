Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 73 points

ASX200 down 73 points (1.1%) to 6533
- Coca Cola (+0.2%); FIRB approves Coca Cola European Partners takeover.
- Core Lithium (TH); Trading Halt………
- Crown (-2.5%); Crown Perth in lockdown…..
- Hawkstone Mining (+6.5%); reports “spectacular grades” from Devil’s Canyon Gold Project.
- Link (+1.5%); said it will prioritize the sale of its stake in digital property services unit PEXA over a potential spinoff, after receiving good indicative interest from potential buyers.
- Northern Star (-1.9%); does not expect production and exploration at its West Aust operations to be impacted by the Perth lockdown.
- Saracen (-2.2%); does not expect production and exploration at its West Aust operations to be impacted by the Perth lockdown.
- Vulcan Energy (-6.7%); appoints Thorsten Weimann as COO.
- Worley (-13%); said it expected underlying earnings for 1H21 to fall by as much as 45%, citing the hit to global demand for its resources and energy services from accelerated Covid-19 infection rates.
- Zip Co (-2.5%); appoints Diane Smith-Gander as Chair.