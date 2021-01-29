VHT – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Volpara Health Technologies posted a third quarter cashflow report in-line with the expectations of Morgans.

The broker’s key highlights included annual recurring revenue (ARR) up by NZ$0.8m and average revenue per user (ARPU) up 5% on last quarter.

An upcoming catalyst includes the FDA release mandating breast density reporting to patients in the US, notes the analyst.

The add rating is maintained and the target price is decreased to $1.70 from $1.71.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $1.70.Current Price is $1.49. Difference: $0.21 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If VHT meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).