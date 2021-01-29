Markets

January 29, 2021

Next Week At A Glance: 1-5 Feb 2021

By Greg Peel | More Articles by Greg Peel

Notwithstanding a couple of start-jumpers, the local reporting season begins in earnest next week. Reports flow slowly at first before picking up a bit in the second week, and you really don’t want to know about the last two weeks.

Let’s hope that the madness that is Wall Street at present can resolve itself before earnings season becomes critical, as  market volatility makes it difficult to assess true corporate performance, particularly in this age of covid uncertainty.

US short squeeze fallout has already clouded the current US earnings season.

Monday is the first of the month, which means global manufacturing PMIs, followed by services PMIs on Wednesday. China reports both this Sunday.

The RBA meets on Tuesday but like the Fed, is not expected to change anything.

Local data releases next week include building approvals, trade and retail sales, albeit preliminaries have already been released for the latter two.

The eurozone reports December quarter GDP.

US data include private sector jobs numbers and non-farm payrolls, along with factory orders, trade and productivity.

Those companies kicking off the season next week include Credit Corp ((CCP)), Amcor ((AMC)), Janus Henderson ((JHG)) and REA Group ((REA)).

Greg Peel

