January 27, 2021

RMD – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ResMed will report its second-quarter results on January 29, 2021. UBS expects revenue growth to be 5.2% for the US, Canada and Latin America. Gross margin is expected to consistent with the first quarter at 59.9%.

Total global ventilator sales are forecast to be US$43m versus US$31m in the last year and US$70m in the first quarter. UBS believes ResMed will continue to penetrate the large addressable patient population encompassing a spectrum of respiratory diseases.

The Buy rating is unchanged with a target of $US241.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Current Price is $27.90. Target price not assessed.

 

 

