January 26, 2021

Jan 2021 Australian Market Outlook: Ride Those Cyclicals

By Randal Jenneke | More Articles by Randal Jenneke

Randal Jenneke, portfolio manager and head of Australian equities with T. Rowe Price, provides some insights into how he saw the fourth quarter of 2020 and where his fund is positioning itself for the year ahead.

Randal Jenneke

About Randal Jenneke

Randal Janneke, CFA is a portfolio manager and head of Australian equities in the International Equity Division of T. Rowe Price based in Baltimore. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and T. Rowe Price International Ltd. Randal currently manages strategies dealing in Australia equity, using a growth investment style. He graduated from the Macquarie University and Securities Institute of Australia with a BE in Accounting and Finance.

