January 22, 2021

RMD – UBS rates the stock as Buy

UBS incorporates a 10% share buyback into forecasts, after assuming no major increases in debt levels due to any significant near-term acquisitions. This is calculated to result in forecast EPS upgrades of around 7% longer term.

While the sleep business is likely to remain slightly pressured in the short term due to covid-19 and lower diagnostic rates, mask/accessory re-supply growth will remain robust, assesses the broker.

The Buy rating is unchanged. The target price is increased to $US241 from US$210.

