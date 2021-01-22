Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 10 points

ASX200 down 10 points (0.2%) to 6812.
- Coca Cola (+0.6%); enjoyed a ‘strong’ 4Q but FY earnings down 13.9%.
- Emerge Gaming (+8%); said MIGGSTER surpasses 100,000 paying subscribers milestone and set for further growth.
- Fisher & Paykel (+7.8%); operating revenue for the first nine months of FY 2021 was 73% higher than in the same period a year earlier due to surging coronavirus-driven demand.
- Fortescue (-0.6%); CEO Andrew Forrest says the nation must exit fossil fuels by using environmentally-friendly technology and the vast iron ore reserves of his Fortescue Metals Group.
- Fortescue (-0.6%); said it expects to record a net profit of between $4.0bn and $4.1 bn for the 1H of its fiscal year, based on preliminary unaudited management accounts.
- Lynas (+11%); said it has signed a deal with the US government to build a light rare earths separation plant in Texas.
- Perpetual (-3.6%); total FUM was $89.2bn at 31 Dec 2020, down 2%.
- Redflex (+121%); Verra Mobility to buy Redflex for $146.1m @ 92c a share. Trading @ 88c.
Friday Dad Joke;
U2 lead singer Bono was feeling unwell recently. He went to the Doctor, got tested and returned a negative result for Covid. Relieved, he was quoted as saying; “well tonight thank God it’s phlegm, instead of flu”……