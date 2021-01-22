Markets

January 22, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 10 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 10 points (0.2%) to 6812.

 

  • Coca Cola (+0.6%); enjoyed a ‘strong’ 4Q but FY earnings down 13.9%.
  • Emerge Gaming (+8%); said MIGGSTER surpasses 100,000 paying subscribers milestone and set for further growth.
  • Fisher & Paykel (+7.8%); operating revenue for the first nine months of FY 2021 was 73% higher than in the same period a year earlier due to surging coronavirus-driven demand.
  • Fortescue (-0.6%); CEO Andrew Forrest says the nation must exit fossil fuels by using environmentally-friendly technology and the vast iron ore reserves of his Fortescue Metals Group.
  • Fortescue (-0.6%); said it expects to record a net profit of between $4.0bn and $4.1 bn for the 1H of its fiscal year, based on preliminary unaudited management accounts.
  • Lynas (+11%); said it has signed a deal with the US government to build a light rare earths separation plant in Texas.
  • Perpetual (-3.6%); total FUM was $89.2bn at 31 Dec 2020, down 2%.
  • Redflex (+121%); Verra Mobility to buy Redflex for $146.1m @ 92c a share.  Trading @ 88c.

 

Friday Dad Joke;

U2 lead singer Bono was feeling unwell recently. He went to the Doctor, got tested and returned a negative result for Covid.  Relieved, he was quoted as saying; “well tonight thank God it’s phlegm, instead of flu”……

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

CCL Slightly Exceeds Expectations but Indonesia Still a Worry

COVID Still Driving FPH Revenue as Earnings Surge

Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Thursday

Short-Term Gain, Longer-Term Pain for Santos, Woodside

Robust Guidance Keeps Link Squarely in the Corporate Crosshairs

Part-Time Jobs Soften Unemployment Blow