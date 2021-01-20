Markets / Video

January 20, 2021

Lunch Report: Technology, energy and industrial stocks lead ASX higher

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

The Aussie market is again pushing higher at lunch on Wednesday with the ASX 200 gaining a further 33 points or 0.5% to 6,775. The index also hit fresh 11 month highs earlier this morning and now trades a little less than 0.6% away from all-time highs hit in February 2020. Technology is the big winner in the first few hours of trade. Afterpay (APT) jumped to a new record high this morning of $142.30, while it has faded a touch from that high, it still remains 4.5% higher. Wisetech (WTC) is another big mover in the IT space with the logistics software firm advancing 5.8%.

