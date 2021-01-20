Broker News

January 20, 2021

BIN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

According to news reports, CPE Capital along with its consortium partners have made an indicative non-binding offer for Bingo Industries at an enterprise value of over $2.5bn. Based on Credit Suisse’s December 2020 forecasts, this implies a share price of $3.33.

The broker believes Bingo Industries has the potential to generate $231m in operating income by FY23 and based on the FY23 forecast, the fundamental value of the stock could be over $4 per share.

Noting the current depressed share price is the result of a cyclical decline in building construction further aggravated by covid, Credit Suisse is of the view any bid for Bingo needs to factor in in the medium-term earnings recovery potential.

Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral with the target rising to $3 from $2.40.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

 

Target price is $3.00.Current Price is $3.30. Difference: ($0.30) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BIN meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RIO – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

HUB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform

BIN – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

HMC – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ELD – Citi rates the stock as Buy

SUL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform