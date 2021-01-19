SUL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Super Retail Group noted a net profit rise of 137% in the first half with sales revenue increasing by 23%. Online sales increased by 87% year on year.

Credit Suisse has more confidence than the market in the company’s FY22 earnings prospects since the re-opening of borders will be a drawn-out process.

Even after the recent upgrades, Credit Suisse considers the group undervalued and believes a re-rating is possible in furture.

Credit Suisse maintains an Outperform rating. Target rises to $13.19 from $12.21.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $13.19.Current Price is $11.75. Difference: $1.44 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SUL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).