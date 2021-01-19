Markets

January 19, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 67 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 67 points (1%) to 6730

 

  • Amaysim (-1.3%); WAM Capital has slightly increased its offer— either cash (70c, up from 69.5c) , scrip or a combination.
  • Bingo (+19.7%); confirmed that it has received an unsolicited, highly conditional, non-binding, indicative proposal from funds advised by CPE Capital at $3.50 a share.   Trading @ $3.30.
  • Fortescue (+0.7%);  CEO Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has revealed he contracted the ‘rona and spent several days in a Swiss hospital late last year.     He is all good now.
  • HUB 24 (+1.7%); has delivered a strong 1H21 with record platform quarterly net inflows for the December quarter of $1.7bn.
  • Nufarm (+7.6%); some broker upgrades this morning.
  • Lithium Aust (+33%); reports that the Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery market could expand by up to 500% by 2030.
  • Rio Tinto (+0.1%); reported a 1% lift in annual shipments of iron ore from its Aust mining hub and forecast a wide range for 2021 exports around a similar level as it deals with uncertainties of C19 and a review of heritage laws.
  • Tyro Payments (+14%); said there are “significant false claims” in Viceroy’s report.

 

Colour of Biden’s tie at Inauguration;

  • Blue        $1.83
  • Red         $5.00
  • Bow Tie  $51.00

 

Biden will say the following words;

  • Pandemic                 $1.07
  • Obama                     $1.50
  • Founding Fathers   $2.00
  • Russia                       $2.25
  • China                        $3.00
  • Donald Trump         $3.75
  • Black Lives Matter  $4.00
  • Kennedy                   $4.00
  • Impeached               $5.00
  • Australia                   $5.00
  • Tough decisions      $5.00
  • Treason                    $8.00
  • Rigged election       $13.00
  • Lock Him Up            $51.00
  • ScoMo                      $51.00

Ascot says bet responsibly…………but trade equities enthusiastically.

 

Scott Phillips

