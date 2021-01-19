Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 67 points

ASX200 up 67 points (1%) to 6730
- Amaysim (-1.3%); WAM Capital has slightly increased its offer— either cash (70c, up from 69.5c) , scrip or a combination.
- Bingo (+19.7%); confirmed that it has received an unsolicited, highly conditional, non-binding, indicative proposal from funds advised by CPE Capital at $3.50 a share. Trading @ $3.30.
- Fortescue (+0.7%); CEO Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has revealed he contracted the ‘rona and spent several days in a Swiss hospital late last year. He is all good now.
- HUB 24 (+1.7%); has delivered a strong 1H21 with record platform quarterly net inflows for the December quarter of $1.7bn.
- Nufarm (+7.6%); some broker upgrades this morning.
- Lithium Aust (+33%); reports that the Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery market could expand by up to 500% by 2030.
- Rio Tinto (+0.1%); reported a 1% lift in annual shipments of iron ore from its Aust mining hub and forecast a wide range for 2021 exports around a similar level as it deals with uncertainties of C19 and a review of heritage laws.
- Tyro Payments (+14%); said there are “significant false claims” in Viceroy’s report.
Colour of Biden’s tie at Inauguration;
- Blue $1.83
- Red $5.00
- Bow Tie $51.00
Biden will say the following words;
- Pandemic $1.07
- Obama $1.50
- Founding Fathers $2.00
- Russia $2.25
- China $3.00
- Donald Trump $3.75
- Black Lives Matter $4.00
- Kennedy $4.00
- Impeached $5.00
- Australia $5.00
- Tough decisions $5.00
- Treason $8.00
- Rigged election $13.00
- Lock Him Up $51.00
- ScoMo $51.00
