Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 48 points

ASX200 down 48 points (0.7%) to 6667.
- Blackrock Mining (+5%); confirms that POSCO has completed its final approval process for its US$7.5m equity stake in Black Rock Mining’s Mahenge Graphite Mine.
- Data#3 (+9%); expects to improve on previous 1H record result.
- JB HiFi (+4.6%); said 1H earnings surged to record levels as consumers continued to spend more time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. 1H profit +86%.
- Premier Investments (-2%); Mark McInnes is stepping down as CEO.
- QBE (-4.5%); said the net cost of business interruption claims in the UK remained unchanged at US$70m, but it would take a more cautious approach on potential claims in Australia.
- Super Retail (-0.8%); said “unexpected consumer demand” had driven a roughly trebling in statutory net profit in the 1H.
- Woodside (-3.5%); said it had agreed to expand an LNG supply deal with Uniper Global Commodities , injecting momentum to a possible development of its Scarborough project offshore Australia.