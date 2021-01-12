Broker News

January 12, 2021

QBE – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

Macquarie has updated its thoughts and modeling for QBE Insurance Group. One of the key highlights is the broker feels without a permanent CEO for the Group and Australia Pacific division, the insurer is moving into FY21 with rebasing risk – an idea also entertained elsewhere.

Macquarie analysts do not expect FY21 guidance and forecast only a 4c dividend in 2H20, given the magnitude of statutory losses. The broker cuts its price target to $7.70 from $8 on further reduction in forecasts. Underperform.

Sector: Insurance.

 

Target price is $7.70.Current Price is $8.47. Difference: ($0.77) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If QBE meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

