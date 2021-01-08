Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 6 points

ASX200 up 6 points (0.1%) to 6718.
Brisbane will go into a 3 day lockdown from 6pm tonight………
- Afterpay (+4.5%); said 1,440,213 shares will be released from escrow on 18 January.
- Australian Ethical Inv (+7.3%); monthly redemptions lower than previously guided.
- Bingo (+4.3%) / Cleanaway (+4.2%); several brokers upgrading the Waste management sector today……
- Domain (+1.3%); will offer buy now, pay later to property sellers. Agents can take marketing costs upfront with a new product called MarketNow.
- Mesoblast (-0.4%); more press speculation of an imminent capital raising. Not a new story…..
- Unibail-Westfield (-1.8%); has added two new members to its Board.
Friday Dad Joke;
My friend Joe recently went on the Dolly Parton diet. It made Joe lean, Joe lean, Joe lean, Joe lean……….