Markets

January 8, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 6 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 6 points (0.1%) to 6718.

Brisbane will go into a 3 day lockdown from 6pm tonight………

  • Afterpay (+4.5%); said 1,440,213 shares will be released from escrow on 18 January.
  • Australian Ethical Inv (+7.3%); monthly redemptions lower than previously guided.
  • Bingo (+4.3%) / Cleanaway (+4.2%); several brokers upgrading the Waste management sector today……
  • Domain (+1.3%); will offer buy now, pay later to property sellers.  Agents can take marketing costs upfront with a new product called MarketNow.
  • Mesoblast (-0.4%); more press speculation of an imminent capital raising.   Not  a new story…..
  • Unibail-Westfield (-1.8%); has added two new members to its Board.

 

Friday Dad Joke;

 

My friend Joe recently went on the Dolly Parton diet.       It made Joe lean, Joe lean, Joe lean, Joe lean……….

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Evening report: Market closes in on 10-month high

Lunch report: Market receives boost from Trump conceding defeat

Morning report: US sharemarkets rose to record highs on Thursday

Commodities, Biden confirmation set to lead ASX moderately higher

Nick Scali upgrade forecasts despite adverse conditions

Evening report: Best gain in 2 months