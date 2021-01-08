ASX – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral

Following the ASX’s second quarter update, Macquarie analysts have updated their modelling ahead of the upcoming half-yearly report, scheduled for release in February.

The analysts observe a further sequential improvement in futures volume, while equity volumes remain elevated and amidst ongoing

“buoyant” capital market activity. Elsewhere interest yields remain under pressure.

Macquarie upgrades to Neutral from Underperform. Price target falls slightly to $70.50 on anticipation of higher bond yields.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $70.50.Current Price is $71.84. Difference: ($1.34) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).