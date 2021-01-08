Broker News

January 8, 2021

ASX – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Following the ASX’s second quarter update, Macquarie analysts have updated their modelling ahead of the upcoming half-yearly report, scheduled for release in February.

The analysts observe a further sequential improvement in futures volume, while equity volumes remain elevated and amidst ongoing
“buoyant” capital market activity. Elsewhere interest yields remain under pressure.

Macquarie upgrades to Neutral from Underperform. Price target falls slightly to $70.50 on anticipation of higher bond yields.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $70.50.Current Price is $71.84. Difference: ($1.34) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ANP – Morgans rates the stock as Initiation of coverage with Add

AST – Citi rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Sell

SDF – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

AMP – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

NCK – Citi rates the stock as Buy

ORG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight