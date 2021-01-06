Markets / Video

January 6, 2021

Morning report: US sharemarkets rebounded on Tuesday

Economic data was firmer than expected. But investors were cautious ahead of Georgia Senate runoff elections. If the Democrats are successful in winning the two seats and control of the Senate it would add to their control of the House of Representatives. Analysts believe that this would give President-elect Joe Biden greater scope to push through his economic and financial agenda. The Dow Jones rose by 168 points or 0.6%. The S&P 500 index rose by 0.7%. And the Nasdaq index lifted by 120.5 points or 1.0%.

