January 6, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 31 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 31 points (0.5%) to 6650.

 

  • IAG (+1%); said that its gross reinsurance protection against catastrophic losses for 2021 has been maintained up to A$10bn.
  • Lithium;  CXO +17%  PLS +3.5%  SYR +9.8%
  • Nanosonics (-5.6%); I cant see any news but they have rallied 65% since November……
  • Oil : rallied 5% overnight after Saudi Arabia agreed to production cuts.    BPT +4.5%   OSH +4.8%   STO +3.8%   WPL +2.8%
  • Qantas (+0.7%);  Prices one way from Sydney to London $928, to LA $781, to HK $548, to Tokyo $478.       …….for those of us who turn right when we board a plane.

 

….and US co Carnival Corp , the owner of P&O Cruises , has said cruises from Australia to NZ will return in July 2022.  Carnival employs former basketballer Shaquille O’Neal as its CFO  — that is Chief Fun Officer.  Seriously….

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

