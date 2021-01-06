Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 31 points

ASX200 down 31 points (0.5%) to 6650.
- IAG (+1%); said that its gross reinsurance protection against catastrophic losses for 2021 has been maintained up to A$10bn.
- Lithium; CXO +17% PLS +3.5% SYR +9.8%
- Nanosonics (-5.6%); I cant see any news but they have rallied 65% since November……
- Oil : rallied 5% overnight after Saudi Arabia agreed to production cuts. BPT +4.5% OSH +4.8% STO +3.8% WPL +2.8%
- Qantas (+0.7%); Prices one way from Sydney to London $928, to LA $781, to HK $548, to Tokyo $478. …….for those of us who turn right when we board a plane.
….and US co Carnival Corp , the owner of P&O Cruises , has said cruises from Australia to NZ will return in July 2022. Carnival employs former basketballer Shaquille O’Neal as its CFO — that is Chief Fun Officer. Seriously….