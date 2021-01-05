Markets

January 5, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX down 7 points

By Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 7 points (0.1%) to 6677

 

In the UK, PM Boris Johnson announced that England must go back into a national lockdown. The new variant of C-19 is 50% to 70% more transmittable. He hopes to move out of lockdown and reopen schools by February.

In Canberra, the PM, Scott Morrison, has said that the Australian economy needs to be weaned off government support to ensure there is a business-led recovery.  He said JobKeeper  was always going to be “temporary, targeted and proportionate” allowing workers to get through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, which sent Australia into recession.   “The economy is regearing … it’s finding its own feet again,”.    He compared the economic recovery to a hospital.   “It’s like coming out of the ICU and into the ward and then becoming an outpatient.”

 

  • Cimic (-1.8%); names Emilio Grande as CFO.   Previously CFO at UGL.
  • Nick Scali (+8.3%); expects 1H profit to double on pcp.  Sales order book at all time high at end-1H.
  • Qantas (-1.4%); International flights could be back on the cards from mid-2021 with Qantas opening bookings in July.     London, New York, Wuhan….anyone?
  • Ramelius (+5.5%); Dec Q update.   Market likes it…….
  • Santos (-1%); said it has made a final investment decision on a US$235m program to tap more gas and liquids resources within its Bayu-Undan field offshore East Timor.

 

“A closed mouth gathers no foot”………

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips

