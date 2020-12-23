Next Weeks At A Glance

Deck the halls, Christmas is on in Sydney. Maximum of ten though plus kids, so it looks like Aunty Dot misses out.

FNArena’s daily service will close down from tomorrow, post a last Overnight Report, for the Christmas/New Year break. The website will be fully accessible, ahead of full service resuming on January 11.

The ASX will be closed only on public holidays, being Christmas Day, the Monday following Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Abbreviated sessions (2.30pm close) will be held on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

While all Western markets will be closed for Christmas, Asian markets will not. Only Australia, New Zealand and the UK close for the Boxing Day holiday. The NYSE will hold a half-session (1pm close) on Christmas Eve but a full session on New Year’s Eve.

Japan is closed tomorrow.

Australia will see November private sector credit numbers next Thursday and China will report its December manufacturing and services PMIs. There are a handful of US data releases next week.

The following week, post New Year’s, will bring global manufacturing PMIs on the Monday and services PMIs on the Wednesday.

Australia will see numbers for house prices on the Monday, ANZ job ads on the Tuesday and building approvals on the Thursday, along with final figures for the November trade balance.

The US will again see a handful of data releases, notably December private sector jobs on the Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on the Friday. The minutes of the December meeting will be released on the Wednesday.

Note that there is no RBA meeting in January.

In the corporate calendar, nothing scheduled beyond the traditional ex-dividend day for REITs and similar funds on the Wednesday of next week.