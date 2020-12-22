Broker News

December 22, 2020

GMA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News

Genworth Mortgage Insurance has changed its reserving methodology and will now hold re-delinquency claims reserves for all policies that have experienced delinquency as opposed to holding reserves against re-delinquencies which were cured in the last six months.

With no change in its earnings curve, the longer-term earnings outlooks remains unchanged, notes Macquarie.

Continuing to see value in the company, Macquarie retains its Outperform rating with the target falling to $2.50 from $2.75.

Sector: Banks.

 

Target price is $2.50.Current Price is $2.25. Difference: $0.25 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If GMA meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

