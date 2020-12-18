Markets

December 18, 2020

Next Week At A Glance – 21-25 Dec 2020

As we wind down to Christmas next week, data releases and research become thin on the ground.

It does not mean an end to potential market volatility nonetheless, with the world still hanging on whether Congress can agree on a stimulus package. There may be news tonight, but it appears more likely negotiations will stretch into next week. As market participation winds down here for the holidays, volumes will be thin.

The ASX will close at 2.30pm on Christmas Eve.

The US will pile on the economic data next week ahead of the NYSE closing at 1pm on Christmas Eve. Releases include consumer confidence, income & spending, durable goods orders and sales of new and existing homes.

The Western world is shut on Friday.

Orica ((ORI)) holds its AGM on Tuesday.

