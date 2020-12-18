Broker News

December 18, 2020

A2M – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

a2 Milk is in a trading halt ahead of a potential update to its guidance. 

Some issues facing the company include a slower-than-expected recovery in infant formula sales via daigou channels and surplus channel inventory, suggests UBS. The broker believes demand will return over time with receding covid led disruptions.

Choosing to look through the short-term earnings volatility, UBS maintains its Buy rating with a target of NZ$20.50.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

 

Current Price is $13.28. Target price not assessed.

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BAP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

PME – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ABC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

TCL – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

PRU – Citi rates the stock as Buy

NST – Citi rates the stock as Buy