Immutep: fighting the good fight

Immutep (ASX: IMM) are global leaders in the understanding and development of immunotherapy drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

IMM’s objective is to harness and strengthen the power of the body’s own immune systems through therapeutic intervention for the benefit of patients’ health. This is how immunotherapy fights cancer and autoimmune disease.

In this video, the company’s CEO Marc Voigt speaks with Share Cafe’s Tim McGowen about the company’s operations, clinical trials and future developments.