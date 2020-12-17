Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 44 points

ASX200 up 44 points (0.7%) to 6723.
- A2Milk (TH); in trading halt after saying “it’s become aware of information which may require the co to release an announcement to revise its previously issued guidance to the market”.
- Adbri (+3.8%); to proceed with $199m Kwinana Upgrade project.
- Bapcor (+6%); the car parts retailer forecast 1H growth in net profit of at least 50%, due to strong demand from trade-focussed businesses.
- Blackrock Mining (+5%); POSCO to acquire 15% of BKT.
- Crown (-0.6%); it’s license to operate it’s flagship Melbourne casino will be reviewed earlier than planned.
- Crown (-0.6%); Billionaire James Packer is being sued for allegedly assaulting a Crown Casino security guard and threatening to fire him. The guard claimed Mr Packer approached him while drunk, and was verbally abusive and threatening. He also alleged the billionaire ran at him and pushed him in the chest. Crown staff then escorted the security guard to an office, bullied and intimidated him, ordered him to hand in his uniform and escorted him from the building, according to the court documents. (a few readers of this jibber have been known to act like that at the casino……..you know who you are.)
- Elders (-0.1%); AGM today. Said geopolitical issues are of concern. More to come………
- Nine Entertainment (+4.5%); lifted its earnings guidance for the six months through December by more than 40%, citing stronger-than-expected revenue growth from metropolitan free-to-air television advertising.
- Rio (+0.7%); has confirmed delays and a major cost blowout at its flagship copper project in Mongolia, saying the underground expansion of its Oyu Tolgoi project will come in more than a quarter over the original budget.
- Sydney Airport (+0.1%); November total passengers -90.6% yoy. International -96.9%, domestic -87.1%. We all know why…….
- Transurban (+0.3%); agreed to sell a 50% stake in a US toll road to Canada Pension Plan.
………and Lloyd’s of London – responsible for 40% of global energy insurance – just announced it will restrict insurance for coal, oil and gas.