Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 77 points

ASX200 up 77 points (1.2%) to 6709.

ANZ (+1.9%); AGM today. No headlines as yet………..

Beacon Lighting (); said 1H sales and profit improved more than expected.

Commonwealth Bank (+1.6%); said its Aussie Home Loans business would merge with online mortgage broker Lendi.

Mesoblast (TH); trading halt pending an announcement.

Openpay (+11%); saw a record $35.7m od turnover in November and has commenced a launch into the US.

Regional Express (+8%); has received a high capacity Air Operators Certificate from CASA.

Service Stream (+2.5%); secures multi-year Unified Field Operations (Services) Agreement with nbn

Telstra (+0.5%) / Uniti (TH); will divest Australia’s second-largest private fiber-to-the-premises broadband network to Uniti Group for $140m.

Whitehaven Coal (+5%); lifts output at Winchester Resource to 1.1bn tonnes from 530m.

………and I took this table from a US financial commentator on Twitter. It’s all US stocks. I havn’t fact checked it but you get the picture. Is it because the stocks are so good or are the IPO’s priced incorrectly?

Number of IPOs that have doubled on day one, per year